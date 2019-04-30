LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- You may have been to the races before but what about everything that leads up to the track?



Early mornings lack their typical stillness at Churchill Down at this time in May.

Norm Casse’s team has 20 horses to prepare for opening week and rise before the sun.

They have a precise schedule that outlines the workouts for the day.

Years of work, early mornings, and dirty work culminate when the gates open on the first Saturday in May.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.