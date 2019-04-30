LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)--Fabulous looks and hats high enough to reach the Gods will be on display at Oaks and Derby. However, trendsetters will be hoping that nothing rains on their parade, with downpours forecast for the social season highlight.

Rain is not ideal but that doesn't mean it has to cramp your Derby Style.

WHAS11's Digital Content Producer/ Style expert Bethanni Williams has compiled a few tips to make the most of your Derby Day festivities.

1) Try a stylish trench coat that's possibly water resistant. It'll add a different flair.

Buy this on-trend, affordable and water-resistant trench coat to protect your Derby look. Click here for Blue Style coat. Click here for Clear Pink Style coat

2) A poncho.

Buy this poncho from Walmart, AND it has pockets! Score! Buy it here for $11.14

3) Wellies (Rain Boots)

If it's going to rain for Derby you might as well have cute rain boots to switch out the heels, right? Try these stylish wellies from Amazon. Buy these rain boots for $23.99

For men, we found some cool low cut rain books to keep your look stylish. Buy these cool rain boots from Amazon for $27.88

4) Water/Humid resistant hair spray

For the ladies that are rocking their luscious curls at the track, try this new humidity resistant hair spray with a flexible hold that will guarantee your curls last throughout the day only for $4.89 at Target.

For my ladies that will be sporting their beautiful up-do's and blow-outs, try this Big Sexy Hair Spray from Ulta that will keep your hairstyle in place. Only 18.95 at Ulta.

5) Water-proof Mascara

With the rain coming and the potential sweat that could happen watching the races, we figured we'd mention wearing water-proof mascara to ensure your Derby Day Glam stays in place and you remain looking refreshed. No one likes runny mascara. Buy this Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara for 6.29 on Amazon or local drug stores.

6) Hat covers

With all the Fabulous hats that'll be on display at Churchill Downs, it's only right that we protect the headwear at all costs to prevent it from being ruined during the wet weather. You can find hat covers from Amazon.com for $5.40.

7) Clear Shower caps

Wearing a fascinator or Hatinator? Your everyday shower cap just got repurposed for hair coverage at Oaks and Derby. This is the perfect way to ensure your hair stays in place along with the extra hair spray as you're en route to the track or even walking around at Churchill Downs. These are disposable and easier to pack for the races, work smarter not harder. You can find clear shower caps at your local drug stores like CVS for $2.39

Still thinking about risking it all at Churchill Downs by not taking our survival guide tips? Check out the forecast below for Thurby, Oaks, and Derby, we are always on your side.

Be ready for rain on Thurby, Oaks, and Derby! It's just not Derby Week without a chance of rain, and that's what we'll get later this week. Unfortunately, a stationary front will park over Kentuckiana for a few days providing scattered rain for Thurby, the Pegasus Parade, Oaks, and Derby! Just be prepared with the ponchos and umbrellas this week.

►Contact Digital Content Producer Bethanni Williams at Bwilliams@whas11.com

