LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs Racetrack announced Tuesday its search for one passionate foodie to receive the honorary title of ‘Official Menu Taste Tester of the 146th Kentucky Derby.’

Jan. 28 through Feb. 12 the first 100 culinary connoisseurs to share their original Derby party recipe will have the chance to join Churchill Downs’ Executive Chef David Danielson in the iconic racetrack’s kitchen to finalize this year’s Official Menu that will be served to thousands.

The winner will be awarded a trip to Louisville with a guest in March 2020 to learn the secrets behind Danielson’s Southern specialties, tasting their way through fresh takes on classic Kentucky fare to help select the final dishes for this year’s official Derby menu. The experience also includes dining vouchers to discover Louisville’s best restaurants and tickets to the 146th Kentucky Derby on May 2, 2020 to see the official menu come to life.

“The Kentucky Derby is more than just the greatest two minutes in sports – it’s a celebration of authentic Kentucky flavors, ingredients and traditions, both at Churchill Downs and across the country as viewers celebrate at home,” said Chef Danielson. “I’m excited to bring in the culinary expertise of a passionate foodie to add a special twist to this year’s menu and our culinary traditions.”

To enter the contest or for more information, visit www.kentuckyderby.com/146menucontest.

