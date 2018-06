LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Now that the Belmont Stakes is over and we have a new Triple Crown champion, racing fans are looking forward to the next big race.

The 35th running of the Breeders’ Cup is coming back to Churchill Downs on Nov. 2nd and 3rd.

There are several dining, VIP and reserved seating options as well as general admission tickets.

For more information on how to purchase those tickets, click here for more information.



