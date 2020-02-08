Thousand Words pulls upset to win Shared Belief at Del Mar

The colt earned 50 qualifying points for the Derby.

DEL MAR, Calif. — Thousand Words upset 1-5 favorite Honor A. P. by three-quarters of a length to win the $100,000 Shared Belief Stakes at Del Mar, giving trainer Bob Baffert another candidate for next month’s Kentucky Derby.

Ridden by Abel Cedillo, Thousand Words ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.85 and paid $20.40 and $3.40 at 9-1 odds.

The colt earned 50 qualifying points for the Derby, which was postponed until Labor Day weekend because of the coronavirus pandemic.

