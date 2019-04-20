LEXINGTON, Ky. — Officials have confirmed a horse has died following a race at Keeneland Friday afternoon, as first reported by Daily Racing Form.

Amandine, a 4-year-old filly, was reportedly injured during the eighth race of the day and had to be euthanized.

The filly's death is the third horse death of Keeneland's Spring Meet. Cathedral Reader and Mandel were both euthanized after injuries during races this month.

“Please be assured that Keeneland is pursuing every measure to protect these animals," Keeneland Vice President Bob Elliston said. "Through ongoing research, evaluation and dialogue with our racing and regulatory partners at both state and national levels, we continue to seek improvements to make conditions as safe as possible for horse and rider.”

More than 10,000 people attended opening day, but with all of the excitement and activities, there were serious concerns about safety following the deaths of 23 horses at Santa Anita racetrack in California.

