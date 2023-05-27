Tenth horse dies at Churchill Downs following an injury

Engineers recently tested the track and said they haven't found anything wrong so far.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A tenth horse has died at Churchill Downs this racing season.

A track spokesperson confirmed "Lost in Limbo" died on Friday.

During the seventh race, Lost in Limbo significantly injured his left leg near the finish line.

Equine medical officials said the injury was unrecoverable and the horse was "humanely euthanized".

Since April 27, the deaths of eight horses have been reported with two of those still waiting necropsy results.

Of the ten horse deaths, nine occurred on the track with seven resulting from catastrophic injuries.

The other death happened in the paddock.

Track surface engineers recently tested the track and have said they haven't found anything wrong so far.

