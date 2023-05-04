Practical Move scratched from Kentucky Derby 149

According to trainer Tim Yakteen, Practical Move will be scratched from Kentucky Derby 149 due to an "elevated temperature."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Practical Move will be scratched from Kentucky Derby 149 due to an "elevated temperature," according to trainer Tim Yakteen.

Officials say with the scratch of Leslie and Pierre Amestoy and Roger Beasley’s Practical Move, Albaugh Family Stables’ Cyclone Mischief will draw into the field and break from the outside post 20, but program number will remain the same as No. 21.

Officials added that all other horse’s program numbers will also remain the same, but those who were drawn outside Practical Move will break from one gate to their inside.

