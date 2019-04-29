LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The post positions for the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby have been pulled. The horses that will run in this Saturday's race along with their morning line odds are below:

1. War of Will 20-1

2. Tax 20-1

3. By My Standards 20-1

4. Gray Magician 50-1

5. Improbable 6-1

6. Vekoma 20-1

7. Maximum Security 10-1

8. Tacitus 10-1

9. Plus Que Parfait 30-1

10. Cutting Humor 30-1

11. Haikal 30-1

12. Omaha Beach 4-1

13. Code of Honor 15-1

14. Win Win Win 15-1

15. Master Fencer 50-1

16. Game Winner 5-1

17. Roadster 6-1

18. Long Range Toddy 30-1

19. Spinoff 30-1

20. Country House 30-1



If a horse should scratch, Bodeexpress 30-1 is also eligible to race.

