LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Out for a Spin is a sweetheart, a single teardrop marks her forehead, and she reduced the favorites to tears at Keeneland.





She was 52 to 1. In a Grade One Stakes, against the best fillies in her class, she pressed the pace and then she ran clear.





As the longest shot on the board, clearly some people believed that Out for a Spin didn't even belong in the race. But Dallas Stewart and his owners believed.





“Through the winter she did very well,” Stewart said. “She's doing good, she's developing nicely, let's go ahead and give her a shot.”

She currently has won two of three races.



Now she has a shot at the Kentucky Oaks, it’s the big prize for fillies. So, can the trainer with a reputation for long shots, do it again?



“We just get in here, work hard every morning, train them, when they train exceptionally well, they show well in other races,” Stewart said.



So the big race is coming. But at bath time, you'd hardly know it was the race of her life.



“Sweet as can be,” Stewart said. “But she's very competitive and just a very nice natured horse to be around.”



Coming out of Barn 37, she is the longshot. And this time of year. Never, never overlook Dallas Stewart.