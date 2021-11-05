Midnight Bourbon, Concert Tour are top Preakness challengers to Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit

Midnight Bourbon struggled at the start of the Kentucky Derby and finished sixth.

BALTIMORE — Midnight Bourbon and Concert Tour are the biggest challengers in the Preakness to Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit.

Midnight Bourbon struggled at the start of the Derby and finished sixth. Concert Tour is trained by Bob Baffert like Medina Spirit, whose failed drug test after the Derby has thrown that result and his Preakness status into question.

Baffert and owner Gary West opted to skip the Derby with Concert Tour to get him ready for this race.

Kentucky Derby seventh-place finisher Keepmeinmind leads the list of long shots that could potentially pull off a Preakness upset.

Preakness to feature 1st woman to produce Triple Crown race

Lindsay Schanzer will be the first woman to produce a Triple Crown telecast live on site when the Preakness is run this weekend.

The 32-year-old's job became much more challenging in the past few days when plans for Saturday's show changed with Kentucky Derby Medina Spirit failing a postrace drug test.

Schanzer had to pivot and find a balance between the horse's humble beginnings and the medication violence that has been one of the biggest stories in sports.

Medina Spirit continues to train well for the Preakness with prerace test results due back Friday.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.