LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six months after the Kentucky Derby, the fight over that disqualification is still going.



The owner of "Maximum Security", Gary West, says he plans to appeal a judge's decision to dismiss his lawsuit against the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

"Maximum Security" crossed the finish line first, but the racing stewards ruled he interfered with other horses, making Country House the winner.

In a statement, West says the court's opinion "allows secret deliberations by Kentucky's stewards that affect millions of people and billions of dollars to forever go unreviewable by any court."

