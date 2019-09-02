LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A new lawsuit accuses veterinarians of falsifying the dates on X-rays of horse sold at public auction at the Keeneland racetrack.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the lawsuit was brought Tom Swearingen. He is a horse buyer and trainer who says he paid more than $400,000 for 24 horses from 2007 to 2016.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Fayette Circuit Court. It claims veterinarians altered dates to make it look as though X-rays were taken within three weeks of a sale when they were actually older.

The suit seeks class-action status, claiming that "thousands of buyers" have been duped by altered X-rays.

Michael Casey is an attorney for Hagyard Equine Medical Institute. That's where the veterinarians named in the lawsuit work. He told the paper the case is without merit.