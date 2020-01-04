GEORGETOWN, Ky. — A popular thoroughbred retirement farm in Kentucky is reaching out to its supporters through virtual farm tours that showcase its equine retirees.

Old Friends offered its first virtual tour on Monday. The series is called “Monday Mornings with Michael” and is hosted by Old Friends founder Michael Blowen. Each week, he'll offer short visits with a few equine residents of the Georgetown farm.

The farm says its virtual tours will be posted on Old Friends' social media platforms on Monday mornings.

