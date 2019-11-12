LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission is banning the use of the drug Lasix on race day.

Kentucky is the first state to do a ban on the drug. Lasix is a drug given to horses to reduce or prevent bleeding in the lungs, but the drug also have performance enhancing qualities.

The ban is on 2-year-olds on race-day and by 2021 it will not be allowed in graded stakes races.

The commission also approved a requiring 14 days of medical records when a horse enters a race.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.