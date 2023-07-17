Kentucky Horse Racing Commission releases 2 more horse necropsies

So far, nine necropsies have been released of the 12 horse deaths that happened at Churchill Downs this year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has released two more necropsies from the horses that died at Churchill Downs.

Kimberley Dream suffered an injury to her left front leg on May 27 and was euthanized.

The veterinarian found the 7-year-old mare's health was consistent with her age, but noted she was the oldest in the field and was racing at a higher level than she had previously.

No prohibited substances were found in Kimberley Dream's drug test, and no other factors were listed on the report.

The jockey riding her, Jesus Castanon, said he hadn't ridden many horses at Churchill Downs during the spring meet and couldn't say if the track contributed to her injury.

Lost in Limbo was euthanized the day before after also hurting his leg in a fall during the race.

The gelding unseated his driver in the post parade but the veterinarian at the track cleared him to race according to the necropsy.

No prohibited drugs were found in Lost in Limbo's test either the report shows.

Lost in Limbo's jockey, Ricardo Santana, Jr., said the track was in good shape and that he didn't think it contributed to the horse's injury.

