Kentucky Horse Racing Commission releases fifth necropsy report

Veterinarians described Bosque Redondo's injury as highly unusual.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission released its fifth mortality report, this one on Bosque Redondo who died on May 15.

According to the Associated Press, a Kentucky steward’s report from May 13 listed the horse's death.

The report shows the 4-year-old colt was euthanized two days after he suffered a fractured leg during a race at Churchill Downs.

Veterinarians described the injury as highly unusual.

According to the report, no prohibited drugs were found in the colt's system and he passed pre-race exams.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.