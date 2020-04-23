LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Woodford Reserve has joined Churchill Downs for a nationwide, at-home celebration that honors Kentucky Derby while also raising up to $2 million for people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The day-long virtual "Kentucky Derby at Home" will take place on Saturday, May 2, the original date for the annual race, which was postponed to Sept. 5.

Churchill Downs and Woodford Reserve will be offering Kentucky Derby content on social media during the day, which will be followed by NBC’s 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. re-airing of the 2015 Kentucky Derby that began American Pharaoh’s historic Triple Crown run.

“The Kentucky Derby is not just a horse race -- it’s tradition, pageantry and history -- and it brings people together from across the globe for the Greatest Two Minutes in Sports,” said Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Chris Morris. “Now more than ever, it is important to preserve that history and keep the tradition alive.”

A series of interactive virtual experiences, from Kentucky Derby Museum tours to Derby-inspired recipes are scheduled to air on Kentucky Derby’s official social media channels.

The day’s virtual events also include Churchill Downs’ first-ever virtual horse race, The Kentucky Derby: Triple Crown Showdown.

Beginning on April 30, people can visit www.KentuckyDerby.com to choose their favorite horse to win the virtual race and can join Churchill Downs in making a charitable donation to COVID-19 emergency relief efforts.

Churchill Downs has pledged to match up to $1 million of donations, for a total potential donation of $2 million.

