LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After Kentucky Derby favorite Omaha Beach was scratched from Saturday's race, all eyes are on Bodexpress.

The 3-year-old colt trained by Gustavo Delgado has never won, finishing second five times in eight races. Most recently, the maiden finished second behind contender Maximum Security in the Florida Derby.

Bodexpress does have greatness in his blood, though, with 2012 Kentucky Derby and Preakness second place finisher Bodemeister his sire.

The horse arrived at Churchill Downs from South Florida Tuesday, April 30, jogging around the track once Wednesday morning, Churchill Downs said.

Bodexpress' morning line odds are at 30-1. Chris Landeros will ride.

