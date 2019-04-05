LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Each year, WHAS11's beloved Gary Roedemeier breaks down his Derby day favorites. Here is his Derby 145 list and why he thinks they have a good chance of winning.

Race 1

Curate: Lightly raced 5 year old has one bad race but that was at Churchill

Mr. Crow: Second in Grade 1 Vosburgh last year.

Control Stake: Half million dollar winner. Second place 14 times.

Race 2

My Boy Jack: He's the class but has been off since last July.

American Anthem: A speedy Baffert entry but also off almost a year.

King Zachary: Won the Matt Winn last summer then regressed.

Race 3

Surooj: First race was an 82 Beyer seems read to win.

He's Stylish: Off since August, he did work a bullet recently at Keeneland.

Young Phillp: Part of D'Amato entry has been working well for second start.

Race 4

Hidden Scroll: Derby Trail dropout caused a lot of buzz in Florida.

High Crime: Last Beyer was a 91 and could have higher ceiling.

Fortin Hill: Won at first asking. Gets I. Ortiz. Dangerous.

Race 5

Brie's Lucky Charm: Second in last two tries. Could get over the top.

Gold Standard: Million dollar baby just missed last time.

Zurlin: 20-point Beyer improvement last time.

Race 6

Marley's Freedom: Baffert, Mike Smith, Grade One winner.

Spiced Perfection: Just won at Keeneland. Always around at the finish.

Amy's Challenge: A neck behind Spiced Perfection at Keeneland.

Race 7

Precieuse: Honey Fox Stakes winner looks solid.

Valedictorian: Almost always hits the board.

Environs: Newcomer to U. S. shows good ability.

Race 8

Mitole: Five wins in a row. Tough customer

Limosine Liberal: Old campaigner. Loves Churchill track.

Whitmore: First or second 20 times.

Race 9

A Thread of Blue: Could make it four in a row.

Social Paranoias: Must match previous effort.

Avie's Flatter: Also on three-race win streak.

Race 10

Instagrand: Best among a group of Derby wannabes.

Mr. Money Bags: He's four for five but at smaller tracks.

Manny Wah: He's a cut below the top three-year-olds, but….

Race 11

Bricks and Mortar: Building a nice record.

Synchrony: 100 Beyer in last two races.

Ticonderoga: Big numbers in optional claiming races.

Race 12 - Derby 145

Improbable: He's been hanging around Churchill for weeks. Just looks like a winner.

Tacitus: No horse looks better in training.

Maximum Security: The mystery horse. Can he get an easy lead.

Race 13

Brandon Woods: After two races seems headed in the right direction.

Get the Prize: Second allowance test might be the jackpot.

Aquadini: Dallas Stewart charge could rebound after Bluegrass clunker.

Race 14

Ranger Up: Best candidate to break through in this race.

Felix the Fox: Seems to run the same race every time.

Rotation: Loves second place.