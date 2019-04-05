LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Each year, WHAS11's beloved Gary Roedemeier breaks down his Derby day favorites. Here is his Derby 145 list and why he thinks they have a good chance of winning.
Race 1
Curate: Lightly raced 5 year old has one bad race but that was at Churchill
Mr. Crow: Second in Grade 1 Vosburgh last year.
Control Stake: Half million dollar winner. Second place 14 times.
Race 2
My Boy Jack: He's the class but has been off since last July.
American Anthem: A speedy Baffert entry but also off almost a year.
King Zachary: Won the Matt Winn last summer then regressed.
Race 3
Surooj: First race was an 82 Beyer seems read to win.
He's Stylish: Off since August, he did work a bullet recently at Keeneland.
Young Phillp: Part of D'Amato entry has been working well for second start.
Race 4
Hidden Scroll: Derby Trail dropout caused a lot of buzz in Florida.
High Crime: Last Beyer was a 91 and could have higher ceiling.
Fortin Hill: Won at first asking. Gets I. Ortiz. Dangerous.
Race 5
Brie's Lucky Charm: Second in last two tries. Could get over the top.
Gold Standard: Million dollar baby just missed last time.
Zurlin: 20-point Beyer improvement last time.
Race 6
Marley's Freedom: Baffert, Mike Smith, Grade One winner.
Spiced Perfection: Just won at Keeneland. Always around at the finish.
Amy's Challenge: A neck behind Spiced Perfection at Keeneland.
Race 7
Precieuse: Honey Fox Stakes winner looks solid.
Valedictorian: Almost always hits the board.
Environs: Newcomer to U. S. shows good ability.
Race 8
Mitole: Five wins in a row. Tough customer
Limosine Liberal: Old campaigner. Loves Churchill track.
Whitmore: First or second 20 times.
Race 9
A Thread of Blue: Could make it four in a row.
Social Paranoias: Must match previous effort.
Avie's Flatter: Also on three-race win streak.
Race 10
Instagrand: Best among a group of Derby wannabes.
Mr. Money Bags: He's four for five but at smaller tracks.
Manny Wah: He's a cut below the top three-year-olds, but….
Race 11
Bricks and Mortar: Building a nice record.
Synchrony: 100 Beyer in last two races.
Ticonderoga: Big numbers in optional claiming races.
Race 12 - Derby 145
Improbable: He's been hanging around Churchill for weeks. Just looks like a winner.
Tacitus: No horse looks better in training.
Maximum Security: The mystery horse. Can he get an easy lead.
Race 13
Brandon Woods: After two races seems headed in the right direction.
Get the Prize: Second allowance test might be the jackpot.
Aquadini: Dallas Stewart charge could rebound after Bluegrass clunker.
Race 14
Ranger Up: Best candidate to break through in this race.
Felix the Fox: Seems to run the same race every time.
Rotation: Loves second place.