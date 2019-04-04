LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In 30 days, thousands of people will head to Churchill Downs to enjoy the fastest 2 minutes in sports. These crowds automatically mean long lines, especially to get in the doors, but there are some things you can do to make that process easier, like being aware of what you're trying to bring to the track.

Prohibited items will not be accepted, checked, or stored by Churchill Downs staff; leave these items in your car, at home, or be prepared to throw them away. All patrons are subject to metal detector scans before entry to the track during Derby Week. Oaks and Derby patrons are advised to arrive early to accommodate search procedures at all admission gates.

NOTE: Outside food and beverages are only permitted on Derby and Oaks Day. Patrons may also be required to turn on electronic items before entry.

What you CAN bring on Kentucky Derby and Oaks Days:

Food items in clear plastic bags (maximum size 18" x 18" - no trash bags) - Limit of two bags per person

"Box" lunches in clear plastic bags or containers (max. size 18" x 18" - no trash bags)

Water and soft drinks - plastic bottles only (sealed, clear and unopened)

Purses, but none larger than 12" in any dimension (subject to search)

Baby/diaper bags - none equipped with detachable lenses or lenses of 6" or more

Binoculars

Sunscreen (non-glass containers only)

Small personal music systems, radios, and televisions (no boom boxes)

Cell phones, smartphones, and tablets

Seat cushions smaller than 15" x 15" that do not contain metal arms and/or backs, zippers, pockets, or flaps

Strollers (ONLY if carrying a child)

Chairs (Infield Gate ONLY)

Blankets & tarpaulins (Infield and Paddock Gates ONLY)

What you CANNOT bring on Kentucky Derby and Oaks Days:

Coolers (styrofoam coolers, ice available at infield purchase points)

Cans (any size or type), glass bottles or containers

Pop-up or patron tents - no poles or stakes of any kind

Laptop computers and camcorders

Cameras with detachable lenses, or equipped with a lens that is 6" or larger

Tripods

Selfie sticks

Purses larger than 12" in any dimension

Grills

Alcoholic beverages

Illegal substances

Thermoses

Backpacks

Luggage (includes briefcases)

Duffel bags

Wagons

Umbrellas (not allowed any time during Derby Week - Opening Night through Derby Day)

Balloons

Weapons (including knives)

Fireworks, noisemakers, air horns, laser lights/pointers, mace or pepper sprays

Drones and remote-controlled aircrafts

Personal transportation devices (e.g. Hoverboards)

Animals (with the exception of service animals for guests with disabilities)

Any items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate

For more information, visit the Kentucky Derby website.