LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In 30 days, thousands of people will head to Churchill Downs to enjoy the fastest 2 minutes in sports. These crowds automatically mean long lines, especially to get in the doors, but there are some things you can do to make that process easier, like being aware of what you're trying to bring to the track.
Prohibited items will not be accepted, checked, or stored by Churchill Downs staff; leave these items in your car, at home, or be prepared to throw them away. All patrons are subject to metal detector scans before entry to the track during Derby Week. Oaks and Derby patrons are advised to arrive early to accommodate search procedures at all admission gates.
NOTE: Outside food and beverages are only permitted on Derby and Oaks Day. Patrons may also be required to turn on electronic items before entry.
What you CAN bring on Kentucky Derby and Oaks Days:
- Food items in clear plastic bags (maximum size 18" x 18" - no trash bags) - Limit of two bags per person
- "Box" lunches in clear plastic bags or containers (max. size 18" x 18" - no trash bags)
- Water and soft drinks - plastic bottles only (sealed, clear and unopened)
- Purses, but none larger than 12" in any dimension (subject to search)
- Baby/diaper bags - none equipped with detachable lenses or lenses of 6" or more
- Binoculars
- Sunscreen (non-glass containers only)
- Small personal music systems, radios, and televisions (no boom boxes)
- Cell phones, smartphones, and tablets
- Seat cushions smaller than 15" x 15" that do not contain metal arms and/or backs, zippers, pockets, or flaps
- Strollers (ONLY if carrying a child)
- Chairs (Infield Gate ONLY)
- Blankets & tarpaulins (Infield and Paddock Gates ONLY)
What you CANNOT bring on Kentucky Derby and Oaks Days:
- Coolers (styrofoam coolers, ice available at infield purchase points)
- Cans (any size or type), glass bottles or containers
- Pop-up or patron tents - no poles or stakes of any kind
- Laptop computers and camcorders
- Cameras with detachable lenses, or equipped with a lens that is 6" or larger
- Tripods
- Selfie sticks
- Purses larger than 12" in any dimension
- Grills
- Alcoholic beverages
- Illegal substances
- Thermoses
- Backpacks
- Luggage (includes briefcases)
- Duffel bags
- Wagons
- Umbrellas (not allowed any time during Derby Week - Opening Night through Derby Day)
- Balloons
- Weapons (including knives)
- Fireworks, noisemakers, air horns, laser lights/pointers, mace or pepper sprays
- Drones and remote-controlled aircrafts
- Personal transportation devices (e.g. Hoverboards)
- Animals (with the exception of service animals for guests with disabilities)
- Any items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate
