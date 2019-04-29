LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala is known for bringing dozens of celebrities to the Bluegrass and this year's event is no different.

The gala, founded by sisters Patricia Barnstable Brown and Priscilla Barnstable, released this year's guest list on Monday and includes several well-known actors, musicians, and sports stars.

Notable names include Tom Brady, Trey Songz, the Backstreet Boys, and Dennis Quaid. The 31st annual Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala will be held on Friday, May 3 at 8:00 p.m.

"Our historic 31st year will be extraordinary," said Patricia. "It will be one for the history books."

Here is a list of many of the celebrity guests coming to Louisville:

Tom Brady

Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland

Trey Songz

Aaron Rodgers

Backstreet Boys

Dennis Quaid

Boyz II Men

Master P

Romeo Miller (f/k/a Lil’ Romeo)

Johnny Gill

Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts

Richie Sambora of Bon Jovi

Travis Tritt (Country music artist)

Wilmer Valderrama

Bode and Morgan Miller

John Grisham (Author)

David Alan Grier

Stephen Amell (Arrow)

Lee Brice (Country music artist)

Tanya Tucker (Country music artist)

Taylor Dayne

Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry

Darryl "DMC" McDaniels (Run-DMC)

Joey Fatone

Jordan Smith

Clay Walker (Country music artist)

Von Miller (Denver Broncos, NFL and Super Bowl MVP)

Julian Edelman (New England Patriots, Super Bowl MVP)

Jimmy Garoppolo (San Francisco 49ers)

Danny Amendola (Miami Dolphins)

Mike Vrabel (head coach, Tennessee Titans)

Sean McVay (head coach, Los Angeles Rams)

Kliff Kingsbury (head coach, Arizona Cardinals)

Brian Hoyer (New England Patriots)

Matt Cassel (Detroit Lions)

Jacoby Brissett (Indianapolis Colts)

Jimmy Graham (Green Bay Packers, All-Pro)

Devante Adams (Green Bay Packers, Pro Bowl)

Randall Cobb (Dallas Cowboys, Pro Bowl)

David Bakhtiari (Green Bay Packers, Pro Bowl)

Bryan Baluga (Green Bay Packers)

Corey Linsley (Green Bay Packers)

A. J. Hawk (Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals)

Erik Bakhtari (San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans)

We have a lot of celebrities coming to town for Derby events and parties! Check out more guest lists:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.