Tiz the Law is a big favorite in a Derby unlike any other

In a Kentucky Derby postponed four months because of the coronavirus, Tiz the Law is the biggest favorite at 3-5 odds since 1989.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a Kentucky Derby postponed four months because of the coronavirus, Tiz the Law is the biggest favorite at 3-5 odds since 1989.

He was a dominating winner of the Belmont Stakes, the kickoff to this year's reconfigured Triple Crown. Tiz the Law faces 15 rivals Saturday in the 1 1/4-mile Derby, the smallest field since 2003. 

Trainer Bob Baffert saddles 8-1 shot Authentic and 15-1 shot Thousand Words in his bid to win a record-tying sixth Derby. 

There won't be any fans in the stands and the infield because of the pandemic. 

Says Baffert: “It’s going to be weird."

