Churchill Downs announces ticketing plan, preparations for 2021 Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs has announced the tracks plans for ticketing and social distancing guidelines for the 2021 Kentucky Derby on May 1.

The track is planning on operating under a reduced seating capacity for Derby and Oaks but is hopeful that extended seating options will be available by Spring 2021.

Ticket-holders with contractual seating and those with memberships and annual tickets will have rights to first refusal for 2021 Kentucky Derby and Oaks tickets.

The track says once those ticketing obligations are satisfied, customers who received refunds in 2020 will be in queue for the opportunity to purchase 2021 Kentucky Derby and Oaks tickets.

Additionally, all reserved seating which includes clubhouse boxes, grandstand boxes and bleachers will have food, non-alcoholic beverages, and alcoholic beverages.

This all-inclusive option allows Churchill Downs patrons to improve their experience by reducing the amount of time in line and eliminating the need to carry around extra money for refreshments.

Social distancing guidelines for the 2021 Kentucky Derby are as followed:

Guests are required to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth at all times, whether inside or outside the facility, except when actively eating or drinking.

Guests are advised to practice appropriate social distancing from other guests and to comply with all signage and floor decals indicating proper distancing.

Compliance with Churchill Downs’ public safety measures is a condition of admittance and will be strictly enforced. Offenders will receive a warning; repeat offenders will be escorted from the property without receiving a refund.

