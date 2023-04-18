'It'll be everyone'; Jeffersonville Police address security for Thunder Over Louisville

Police encourage visitors to utilize a text message service to get emergency and traffic updates this weekend.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — With just days before Thunder Over Louisville, across the Ohio River, emergency officials say they're prepared for a busy weekend.

On Tuesday, law enforcement agencies from across southern Indiana provided information about their safety and traffic plans.

Jeffersonville Police Department Major Joshua Lynch said it will be all hands on deck Saturday.

"It'll be everyone. There aren't vacation days on Thunder," he said.

Lynch said hundreds of emergency personnel from different agencies will be on hand doing both ground and river patrols, as well as keeping watch on security cameras, to keep people safe.

Safety, especially for large gatherings, has been top of mind for many this week, after two mass shootings in Louisville.

"Every year there are areas of concern, but the same men and women who have been working to protect the public are here," Lynch said.

Lynch said safety is the priority every year, so visitors can expect many of the same security measures as in the past. He said not much has changed as police plan for contingencies each year.

Lynch added there will be some additional anti-vehicle ramming barricades to prevent vehicles from intentionally or accidentally driving toward crowds.

Officials are also pushing a text messaging system for traffic and emergency updates. You can simply text ThunderIN23 to 226-787 for real-time information.

For businesses, making sure people can safely get to and from their doors on Thunder will be key.

"Thunder is a big deal, it's a big part of revenue for local businesses, especially those that are right here on the river," James Corbin of Harry's Taphouse in Jeffersonville said.

Corbin said Harry's won't be open as normal on Thunder. Instead, they sell spots at tables, for people to gather and watch the air show and fireworks.

They'll also have an all-day beer garden with live music next door.

Traffic

When it's time to head home, Corbin said Southern Indiana has a leg up on Louisville.

"If you strategically place your car five or ten blocks away and walk in you can get out of here a lot quicker," Corbin said.

Officials said traffic should be expected with numerous road, bridge and interstate closures across the area.

Lynch said if you can avoid leaving immediately after the fireworks, it's better to wait until traffic dies down.

"They should expect a high volume of traffic and higher wait times," he said.

I-65 South at 265 will be closed at 7 p.m. on Saturday night until the fireworks show is over.

The Big Four Bridge will close for a period of time on Friday, then again on Saturday morning until after the fireworks show.

The Clark Memorial Bridge will also be closed starting on Thursday.

A full list of Southern Indiana road closures can be found here.

A full list of Louisville closures can be found here.

Lynch said law enforcement agencies across the area are ready and want everyone to have a safe night.

"For those of you who are planning on attending Thunder Over Louisville, we ask that you respect everyone around you. Respect the laws and have a great time. Thunder is a special event in our community and we look forward to it every year," he said.

