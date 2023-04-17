'Through the Decades'; 2023 Thunder Over Louisville air show line-up

Kentucky Derby Festival officials said this will be the 34th annual Thunder Over Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thunder Over Louisville is fast approaching, which of course means the annual air show is also just around the corner.

This year's event will be Saturday, April 22, and will feature non-stop military and civilian air acts prior to the big fireworks show.

Kentucky Derby Festival officials said this will be the 34th annual Thunder. This year's theme is "Through the Decades."

Here's this year's air show lineup:

123rd Special Tactics Squadron Parachute Team (Louisville ANG Base, KY)

A-10 Warthog (122nd Fighter Wing, Ft. Wayne, IN)

C-130J Super Hercules (Kentucky Air National Guard, Louisville ANG Base KY)

C-17 Globemaster III (167th Airlift Wing, ANG Base, Martinsburg, WV)

CT-155, (4 Wing Cold Lake, Royal Canadian Air Force, Alberta CA)

CT-142, (1 Wing, Royal Canadian Air Force, Winnipeg, CA)

E-2C Hawkeye, Naval Air Station Norfolk, VA

EA-18 Growler Demo Team, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, WA

F-16 Viper (180th FW, Toledo ANG, OH)

F-8F Bearcat

F-35A USAF Demo Team (Hill AFB, UT)

F-35C Navy Demo Team (Naval Air Station Lemoore, CA)

F-86 Saber, (Warbird Heritage Foundation, Waukegan IL)

HC-144 Ocean Sentry, (U.S. Coast Guard, Mobile AL)

KC-46 Pegasus, (Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst AFB, PA)

KC-135 Stratotanker (70th ARS, Grissom ARB, IN)

Navy Legacy Flight

P-8 Orion, (U.S. Navy Air Test and Eval Squadron 1, Pax River)

P-51D “Swamp Fox”

T-38A Talon (Beale AFB, CA)

Twin Beech Aerobatics Demo - Younkin Airshows

UH-60 Blackhawk, (8th Battalion, 229th Aviation Regiment, Ft. Knox KY)

UPS Airlines Airbus 300 (Louisville IAP, KY)

USAF Heritage Flight

U.S. Army Golden Knights, Fort Bragg, NC

Waco Taperwing (Nick Coleman, Louisville KY)

Yak 52 (Bowman Field, Louisville KY)

Check out photos from last year's Thunder Over Louisville!

Officials said some acts are subject to change on show day.

Thunder Over Louisville is hosted by the Kentucky Derby Festival, it's one of more than 70 events held in the days leading up to the annual Kentucky Derby.

It's estimated the fireworks show and air show brings in $56 million to Louisville's economy, according to KDF officials.

