LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From famous chefs to star athletes, Louisville is drowning in celebrities this Kentucky Derby weekend.

One of the biggest names in the Derby City? Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was spotted inside the Barnstable Brown party Friday night. The billionaire was not on the list of celebrities given to media, but was spotted throughout the night.

Well known Churchill Downs visitor Tom Brady made the trip to Louisville as well, rolling with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and several of his current and former NFL teammates.

Aaron Rodgers and his former teammate, UK's Randall Cobb, were also spotted at this year's Derby parties as well.

As is tradition for former Kentucky basketball players, Keldon Johnson, Kevin Knox, Hamidou Diallo and Tyler Herro were out on the town at the Barnstable Brown party.

Johnson joked he would have to watch film to pick out his Derby winner.

Musicians and actors were also on hand at the weekend's galas, including David Alan Grier, Boys II Men and Arrow's Stephen Amell. Bravo star Nene Leakes posted a video of herself in a yellow dress and fascinator enjoying Derby festivities.

More celebrities are expected to stop at the Kentucky Derby red carpet throughout the day.

RELATED: Derby Eve galas bring a little bit of Hollywood to Louisville