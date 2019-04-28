LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Signalman was cooling out after a five-furlong work while his connections were cooling their heels still hoping for a chance to run in the Derby.

The son of General Quarters won the Kentucky Jockey Club at Churchill last fall as a two-year-old. Trainer Kenny McPeek says his horse is a photo finish away from a shot at the Roses.



“He loves this race track and I think that's the unfortunate thing, that is that a local horse, you know, doesn't get a chance to run and um, I'm not sure I'm thrilled with the Japanese horse getting in before me, you know. But that's the way they wrote it this year,” McPeek said.

Despite a solid workout Saturday morning, Signalman has a new problem beyond being on the bubble.

You can see there is a cut above his left eye. It happened before the workout.

Signalman's trainers show off a cut above his eye. He's on the bubble as a contender for the 145th Kentucky Derby.

WHAS-TV

“He had a little incident this morning when he hit his head on the top of the stall. And he's gonna need a little stitch, a few stitches there. It's minor, it's far from his heart but um he's a tough horse. He can handle about anything but we're gonna have to clean that up and then put some stitches and we'll see how sensitive it is,” McPeek said.



The cut could be a deciding factor in running even if Signalman does draw into the Derby.

All of this Derby drama has done little to diminish the excitement of one of the owners Steve Crabtree.



“We came in third in the Bluegrass and lost a photo for second, or we'd be in. It's just so exciting to be that close. Hey, we'll head to the Preakness if we don't make the cut,” Crabtree said.



A slight cut on the forehead, missing the cut in the Derby starting – for a three-year-old, everything has to go perfectly to make the Derby.

If not, the Preakness is just two weeks later.