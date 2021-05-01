Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas makes 'Riders Up' call for 147th Kentucky Derby

Louisville native Jack Harlow was originally scheduled to perform 'Riders Up' duties.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs announced four-time Kentucky Derby winner D. Wayne Lukas will perform "Riders Up!" duties Saturday in place of Louisville native Jack Harlow.

The rapper, who rose to fame with his Grammy-nominated single "What's Poppin," was originally scheduled to give the "Riders Up!" call ahead of the 147th Run for the Roses, however the racetrack's communications department said Lukas will give the call at 6:41 p.m.

The race is set for 6:57 p.m., with the Winner's Circle presentation taking place at around 7:20 p.m.

Harlow was in attendance for the Kentucky Oaks Friday, saying he's "coming even harder for Derby," however was not spotted at the track.

Lukas was inducted into the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame in 2007, most recently winning the Derby with Charismatic in 1999. He has received five Eclipse Awards and won 20 Breeders' Cup races.

