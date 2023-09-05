How to register for Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon, Marathon races

“This year’s event will be even more special as participants will run through historic Churchill Downs just a week before the horses run Derby 150.”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Last year, an estimated 10,000 people participated in the half marathon and full marathon that helps kick off The Kentucky Derby. This year, you could be one of them.

Registration for the GE Appliances Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon and Marathon opens on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 9 a.m. Click here to register now.

Both marathons are set for Saturday, April 27, 2024. Thousands of runners, walkers and movers register for the big races in Louisville every Spring.

“The GE Appliances miniMarathon and Marathon have become Kentucky’s other big race with thousands of runners from all 50 states and several countries,” Matt Gibson, KDF President & CEO, said. “This year’s event will be even more special as participants will run through historic Churchill Downs just a week before the horses run Derby 150.”

Participants can lock in the best rate during an exclusive, limited-time promotion by registering as soon as possible.

At 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, registration will cost $51 for the miniMarathon and $61 for the Marathon. However, this special pricing will increase by $1 after every 150 registrants.

The promotion runs through midnight on Saturday, Sept. 9 or until the opening registration price point is reached. After the promotion ends, registration for the miniMarathon will cost $65 and the Marathon will cost $75.

This year, in addition to the half marathon and the full marathon, there will also be a Marathon Relay for teams of 3 to 5 runners which will cost $325 per team to register.

Additionally, there will be a virtual miniMarathon & Marathon, registration priced at $50, for those who prefer to run at their own pace.

The in-person races will start simultaneously at 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, on Main Street, near Slugger Field, and finish on Adams Street, just outside of the Lynn Family Stadium, the Official Finish Line for both the mini and Marathon.

The courses for both distances are still being finalized and will be released soon, KDF officials say.

