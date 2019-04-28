LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – She’s a sweetheart.

A single teardrop marks her forehead and she reduced the favorites to tears at Keeneland.

She was 52 to 1.

In a Grade One stakes, against the best fillies in her class, she pressed the pace and then, she ran clear.

The longest shot on the board, clearly some people believed that Out For A Spin didn’t even belong in the race.

Dallas Stewart and his owners believed.

“Through the winter, she did very well. She won her last two out of three races. So we said, you know, she’s doing good – she’s developing nicely, let’s go ahead and give her a shot,” Stewart said.

Now she has a shot at the Kentucky Oaks, the big prize for fillies.

So can the trainer with a reputations for live long shots do it again?

“You know, we just get in here, work hard every morning, train them, when they train exceptionally well, they show well in other races, it's time to try a big race,” Stewart said.

It’s time – time for a big race but at bath time, you'd hardly know it was the race of her life.

“Sweet as can be. But she's very competitive and just a very nice natured horse to be around,” Stewart said.

Coming out of Barn 37, Out For A Spin is the live longshot.

And this time of year, never, ever overlook Dallas Stewart.