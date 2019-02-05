LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Omaha Beach's trainer had to make a tough decision yesterday as the horse is no longer looking to compete in the Kentucky Derby.

Instead, the 3-year-old will undergo surgery this afternoon for an entrapped epiglottis.

An entrapped epiglottis is when tissue surrounding the epiglottis swells and prevents the flap over the horse's throat from moving. The condition limits breathing. Though officials said the surgery is simple, recovery time typically takes two to three weeks.

Richard Mandella, the colt's trainer, said he is disappointed to miss the Derby, having dreamed of this moment since he was young.

Still, Mandella said many others in his position have had wins like this later in life.

"Who am I to think I should be doing this now," Mandella said.

Omaha Beach was the morning line favorite, and Mandella said it appeared he was the perfect horse leading up to Wednesday.

"Couldn't have asked a horse to train any better," Mandella said. "You can see how special he is. It just seemed like everything is in line...I actually thought is this too perfect?"

RAW VIDEO: Omaha Beach's trainer, veterinarian talk about decision to scratch

Mandella said it was better to scratch the horse than to have had him go ahead and race on Saturday.

"It would be a horrible feeling not finish well and know that I was at fault for running him," Mandella said. "We knew we had to do the right thing for the horse give it up and go to the next horse."

Mandella said if they had found the condition three weeks ago he feels they could have been ready for Saturday's race. Instead, Omaha Beach is looking beyond the Derby and Belmont, with Mandella saying their new goal is to make the 2019 Breeders Cup.

MORE DERBY CONTENT:

Omaha Beach scratched from Kentucky Derby

Do horses with broken legs have to be euthanized?

Your quick guide to Oaks and Derby 145

Who will replace Omaha Beach in the Kentucky Derby?

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.