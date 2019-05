LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Derby favorite Omaha Beach has been scratched, trainer Richard Mandella confirmed.

Mandella said the 3-year-old will miss the race with an entrapped epiglottis that was discovered after a cough and scope.

With a scratch, Bodexpress (30-1) is eligible to race.

