LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the 2020 Kentucky Derby may be postponed until September, Old Forester Mint Julep, the Official Drink of the Kentucky Derby, is continuing the tradition and will host the 2020 Old Forester Kentucky Turtle Derby.

On Saturday,the Old Forester Kentucky Turtle Derby will take place, with eight turtles squaring off in the “Slowest Eight Minutes in Sports.”

The race, which begins at 7:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 7 p.m., will be broadcasted on Old Forester’s YouTube channel.

The event will feature authentic Kentucky Derby themes and traditions – with Triple Crown horse racing announcer Larry Collmus calling the race remotely and Steve Buttleman, who has been the race bugler at Churchill Downs for 23 years, serenading viewers prior to the turtles taking off to the races from the comfort of his own home.

