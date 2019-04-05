LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – In the spirit of the Kentucky Derby, special moments often take center stage at Churchill Downs.

For one couple, who visited Old Forester’s “Talk Derby to Me” booth at the track, it was definitely a Derby Day to remember.

A man got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend. In the photos, it appears she said yes, and both shared a warm embrace afterward.

This has officials at Old Forester looking to locate the couple.

In a social media post on Instagram, Old Forester says they’re wanting to track down the couple to give them a special wedding gift.

Kelly McKnight, a representative for the company, told WHAS11 News that if the couple wants to get married at the Old Forester Distillery, they would comp the venue.

If you know who this couple is, tweet to them at Brown-Forman or Old Forester.