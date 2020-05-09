Neighborhoods near Churchill Downs see unusually quiet Derby morning

People are typically making their way into Churchill Downs the morning of the Kentucky Derby, but this year the neighborhoods nearby sit quiet.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People who live in the neighborhood surrounding Churchill Downs normally use Derby week to sell food, water or parking and make a quick buck.

But this year, the front yards near the track were clear Saturday morning.

Streets and lawns were free of cars, no stands were selling catered or homemade treats in front of homes.

But on the corner of Central and Taylor, one stand still set up - Nelly’s Memphis Style Barbecue.

William Nelly normally sets up in the neighborhood next to Churchill Downs, but his plans changed after Churchill’s plans changed.

“They said no fans and we had planned this a day after Derby last year,” Nelly said. “So with all this money spent we had to do something.”

Instead of feeding fans, Nelly plans to feed anyone on either side of a protest who comes to the area. He hopes his food can bring unity.

“Food don’t discriminate, all stomachs matter,” Nelly said.

A heavy security and police presence also made this Derby a different one.

“It’s kind of a melancholic, eerie kind of feeling with so much security,” Mike Norman said.

Norman made a trip to Louisville for the first time this weekend, to see his daughter halfway between where she goes to school and where he and his wife live.

A visit to an empty Churchill Downs was on the list.

“We thought it was kind of neat the Derby is going to run this year considering everything that’s going on,” Norman said.

Even without fans, Derby Day in Louisville is a tradition that lives on.

