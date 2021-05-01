Medina Spirit brings Bob Baffert his 7th Kentucky Derby win

Baffert and jockey John Velazquez are back-to-back Derby winners, crossing the finish line first in September 2020 with Authentic.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Medina Spirit has won the 147th Kentucky Derby, bringing trainer Bob Baffert his seventh Derby win and jockey John Velazquez his fourth.

The Florida-bred three-year-old was purchased for only $1,000 before being purchased by Zedan Racing Stables in 2020. The bay colt led the race from start to finish, with no contender getting ahead.

Mandaloun, trained by Louisville native Brad Cox, came in second. Cox's morning-line favorite, Essential Quality, finished in fourth.

Hot Rod Charlie finished the race in third place. Trainer Doug O'Neill's nephew, Patrick, joined together with his fraternity brothers to create one of the horse's ownership groups, Boat Racing, LLC.

Medina Spirit paid $26.20 to win, $12 to place and $7.60 to show. Mandaloun paid $23 to place and $13.40 to show, while Hot Rod Charlie paid $5.20 to show.

Here is the finishing order for the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby:

Medina Spirit Mandaloun Hot Rod Charlie Essential Quality O Besos Midnight Bourbon Keepmeinmind Helium Known Agenda Highly Motivated Sainthood Like the King Bourbonic Hidden Stash Brooklyn Strong Super Stock Rock Your World Dynamic One Soup and Sandwich

Contender King Fury was scratched, leaving only 19 horses in the field. For a list of all Derby day winners, click here.

