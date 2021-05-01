x
Kentucky Derby

Medina Spirit brings Bob Baffert his 7th Kentucky Derby win

Baffert and jockey John Velazquez are back-to-back Derby winners, crossing the finish line first in September 2020 with Authentic.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Medina Spirit has won the 147th Kentucky Derby, bringing trainer Bob Baffert his seventh Derby win and jockey John Velazquez his fourth.

Baffert and Valezquez are back-to-back Derby winners, crossing the finish line first in September 2020 with Authentic.

The Florida-bred three-year-old was purchased for only $1,000 before being purchased by Zedan Racing Stables in 2020. The bay colt led the race from start to finish, with no contender getting ahead.

Mandaloun, trained by Louisville native Brad Cox, came in second. Cox's morning-line favorite, Essential Quality, finished in fourth.

Hot Rod Charlie finished the race in third place. Trainer Doug O'Neill's nephew, Patrick, joined together with his fraternity brothers to create one of the horse's ownership groups, Boat Racing, LLC.

Medina Spirit paid $26.20 to win, $12 to place and $7.60 to show. Mandaloun paid $23 to place and $13.40 to show, while Hot Rod Charlie paid $5.20 to show.

Here is the finishing order for the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby:

  1. Medina Spirit
  2. Mandaloun
  3. Hot Rod Charlie
  4. Essential Quality
  5. O Besos
  6. Midnight Bourbon
  7. Keepmeinmind
  8. Helium
  9. Known Agenda
  10. Highly Motivated
  11. Sainthood
  12. Like the King
  13. Bourbonic
  14. Hidden Stash
  15. Brooklyn Strong
  16. Super Stock
  17. Rock Your World
  18. Dynamic One
  19. Soup and Sandwich

Contender King Fury was scratched, leaving only 19 horses in the field. For a list of all Derby day winners, click here.

WHAS11 will have coverage of the Kentucky Derby and other local events tonight at 11 p.m.

