Jockey Velazquez repeats wire-to-wire effort in Derby win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jockey John Velazquez guided Medina Spirit to a wire-to-wire win in the Kentucky Derby. The bay colt led the race from start to finish, with no contender getting ahead.

The Hall of Famer’s fourth Derby victory made him the first rider to win consecutive Derbies since Victor Espinoza in 2014 and ’15.

Velazquez’s latest Derby win comes just eight months after he guided Authentic to a 1 1/4-length victory that he also led from start to finish.

He tied Bill Shoemaker and is just one behind Eddie Arcaro and Bill Hartack for the most career wins.

The win gave trainer Bob Baffert his 7th Derby win and the most ever by a trainer.

Baffert broke a tie with Ben Jones for most Derby victories. His previous are: Silver Charm (1997), Real Quiet (1998), War Emblem (2002), Triple Crown winner American Pharoah (2015), Triple Crown winner Justify (2018) and Authentic (2020).