'We need to send a message': Louisville organization selling Derby hats in support of trans youth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Youth Group (LYG) is kicking off an event selling custom Kentucky Derby hats in support of trans youth.

"Hate Against Hate" focuses on raising awareness for trans rights across Kentuckiana. Officials say they will be selling a line of Derby hats from April 15-May 1 in the Highlands.

“Now more than ever, LGBTQIA+ youth need to see that people recognize them and support them,” Elana Rosenberg, LYG executive director, said. “LYG provides a brave space for gender-and-sexuality-diverse youth to grow their identities, connect with peers, learn important life skills in a safe environment, and develop the tools needed to become their happiest, healthiest selves."

According to a press release, several Louisvillians have been creating more than 100 custom hats incorporating the colors of the Trans pride flag: pale blue, pale pink and white.

Every hat has a "unique work of art" and is signed by the person or family who created it, the release said.

“We need to send a message,” Jane Pfeiffer, president and CEO of Fieldtrip, said. “We need to join together to show ALL youth that Kentuckiana is a diverse and welcoming place to grow up. We will not let hate rise above love and support for our LGBTQ friends and neighbors.”

Officials say multiple retailers will be selling Derby hats and each hat will be available with a $100 donation to LYG, which offers support and services for LGBTQIA+ youth and young adults.

"These funds will go a long way toward the programming that supports the needs of QTBIPoC/LGBTQIA+ youth and young adults,” Rosenberg said.

The organizers of “Hats Against Hate” say their goal is raising $10,000.

These custom Derby hats will be on display at the following locations:

Fleur de Flea Vintage Urban Market, 947 E. Breckinridge Street

The Nitty Gritty, 996 Barret Avenue

Day’s Coffee & Espresso Bar, 1420 Bardstown Road

Music City PrEP Clinic Louisville, 1101 E. Washington Street, Suite A

Chill Bar Highlands, 1117 Bardstown Road

