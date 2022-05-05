How are you getting to Derby? Brands team up to offer free rides

With crowds expected to be in the tens of thousands, many are starting to wonder how they'll actually get to Churchill Downs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With crowds expected to be in the tens of thousands, many are starting to wonder how they'll actually get to Churchill Downs this weekend to watch their favorite horses race in the 148th Kentucky Derby.

Free rides, rideshare services, even party buses--they're all being used to get people to Churchill Downs for this year's Thurby, Oaks and Derby.

Michael Nordman with Molson Coors, the parent company to popular beer brand Blue Moon, said Blue Moon is teaming up with TARC to make all bus rides free from 4 a.m. on May 6 until the end of service on May 7.

"We expect over 15,000 Louisvillians who will be attending Derby and taking a ride there via TARC," Nordman said.

However, the TARC isn't the only way people are getting to Derby.

"We took a party bus with about 30 people," Sarah Huyck, a Louisville native said. Huyck said her group has taken a party bus to Thurby for the last eight years.

Huyck said that leaving Churchill Downs was the most chaotic part of the entire trip, "that's always a cluster," she said.

"It was really helpful to have somebody that I know, he's picking us up at six o'clock today, so it's perfect," Huyck said.

Michael Bailey, who's visiting from Pittsburgh, Pa., said that rideshare have been surprisingly easy and are a safe alternative if you plan on drinking at the racetrack. "You've always got to be responsible," he said.

Click here for more information on where to park at Churchill Downs.

