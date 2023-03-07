Participants selected for 2023 Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade

The annual tradition celebrates breast and ovarian cancer survivors and encourages those still fighting their cancer battle.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby is fast approaching, which means it's almost time for Oaks Day at Churchill Downs.

One returning Oaks Day tradition is the 15th annual Survivors Parade.

The parade celebrates breast and ovarian cancer survivors and encourages those still fighting their cancer battle to keep fighting.

149 survivors and fighters will march on Churchill Downs' historic racetrack prior to the running of the Longines Kentucky Oaks on May 5.

Participants for this year's parade have already been chosen.

If you would like to participate in next year's parade, please click here for more information on how to be notified when open registration begins.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.