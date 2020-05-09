Kentucky Derby start time, favorite, and odds: All things Derby Saturday in Louisville

Tiz the Law is the biggest favorite at 3-5 odds since 1989. Churchill Downs hosting 'a derby like no other.'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a Kentucky Derby postponed four months because of the coronavirus, here are some answers to some of your questions.

What time is the race?

The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for 7:02 p.m.

Who is the favorite, Odds?

Tiz the Law is the biggest favorite at 3-5 odds since 1989. He was a dominating winner of the Belmont Stakes, the kickoff to this year's reconfigured Triple Crown. Tiz the Law faces 15 rivals Saturday in the 1 1/4-mile Derby, the smallest field since 2003.

Trainer Bob Baffert saddles 8-1 shot Authentic and 15-1 shot Thousand Words in his bid to win a record-tying sixth Derby.

Will 'My Old Kentucky Home' be played?

Yes. Churchill Downs announced Friday afternoon it will be played by the bugler and there will be no singing of the lyrics. There will be a moment of silence and reflection afterward.

Churchill Downs also issued a message to the community during Derby week. In the message they acknowledge the exclusion of Black Jockeys, racial inequalities and the need to find a path to healing in Louisville.

"We know there are some who disagree with our decision to run the Kentucky Derby this year. We respect that point of view but made our decision in the belief that traditions can remind us of what binds us together as Americans, even as we seek to acknowledge and repair the terrible pain that rends us apart."

There have also been stories about the history of Black Jockeys that were the first jockeys being excluded from conversations and derby's history. In their message to the community they addressed the concern and more.

"Our sport shares a disconcerting history that led to the exclusion of Black jockey participation through the years. The legacy of the Kentucky Derby begins with the incredible success of Black jockeys. We feel it is imperative to acknowledge the painful truths that led to their exclusion."

Derby Day weather?

The WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team says the weather is sunny and nice. So enjoy your Derby gatherings but remember to keep them small, mask up when you have too and enjoy the weekend!

What's LMPD's plan for protests?

Police said they are in communication with multiple organizations planning for demonstrations in Louisville during the Kentucky Derby.

Mayor Greg Fischer and LMPD Lt. Col. Andy McClinton said that while no fans means less traffic around Churchill Downs, LMPD and city officials are preparing for protests at or around the racetrack.

What protests are planned?

Until Freedom, Black Lives Matter Louisville and other groups who have been protesting for 100 days straight have said they plan to protest on Derby Day,

What's a quick recipe I can make?

Earlier this week Hayley Minogue put together a quick-n-easy recipe for a Derby favorite--hot browns.

Who won the Oaks race this year?

Shedaresthedevil, trained by Louisville native Brad Cox, won the fastest Kentucky Oaks ever. Swiss Skydiver and favorite Gamine rounded out the top three.

