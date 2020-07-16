Last day to request refund for Kentucky Derby, Oaks tickets is July 17

The refund request deadline was moved to July after the events were rescheduled to September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have tickets to the Kentucky Derby and no longer want to or are unable to attend, you only have until Friday to request a refund.

According to Churchill Downs, refunds will be accepted through July 17. This date is an extension from the original April 24 deadline. You will request your refund through the vendor you purchased your tickets from.

Here's how you can request your refund:

If you purchased your tickets online through Ticketmaster, you must request your refund from your Ticketmaster account.

If you ordered your tickets through Churchill Downs, you need to contact the Churchill Downs Sales department for assistance at 502-636-4450.

If you purchased your ticket from a secondary vendor or third-party site, you will have to contact that vendor’s customer service to process your refund.

Specially priced packages, such as two-day packages, boxes or dining tables can be refunded in full, but they cannot be partially refunded. According to Churchill Downs, a request for a refund does not guarantee a refund or credit.

For more information on refund requests, visit the Churchill Downs website.

If you’d rather sell your tickets, you can do that through the Kentucky Derby Ticket Exchange.

The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby is set for September 5, 2020 and it will be held with spectators. The event was postponed from its original date, May 2, due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

As of right now, all Derby Week festivities, including Dawn at the Downs, Thurby and the Kentucky Oaks, have all been rescheduled for that week.

Tickets purchased for the original dates are valid for the rescheduled dates.

