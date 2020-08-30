Churchill Downs announces dates for Kentucky Oaks, Kentucky Derby post position draws

The post position draw for the Oaks will take place on Monday while the Derby's will happen on Tuesday. Both will begin at 11 a.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials with Churchill Downs have announced the dates for the upcoming post position draws for the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby.

The post position draw for the 146th Kentucky Oaks will take place on Monday at 11 a.m. with the 146th Kentucky Derby drawing taking place on Tuesday, also at 11 a.m.

Both will take place in the Aristides Lounge on the second floor of Churchill Downs’ Clubhouse.

The facility is putting extra safety measures in place due to COVID-19 by limiting the access to the Aristides Lounge to only owners and trainers.

What is a post position draw? Here’s a breakdown from Churchill Downs.

Both the Oaks and Derby are traditional pill pulls in which horses’ entry blanks are pulled simultaneously with a numbered pill to determine which stall a horse will break from the starting gate.

For the Oaks, preference to the nation’s premier race for 3-year-old fillies is given to the top point-earners on the “Road to the Kentucky Oaks.” Up to 18 horses may enter the 1 1/8-mile race and four horses can be listed as “also eligible” and would be ranked in order accordingly; they could draw into the field should any horse(s) be scratched before scratch time on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at 9 a.m. ET.

For the Derby, preference is given to the top point-earners on the “Road to the Kentucky Derby.” Up to 24 three-year-olds may enter the 1 ¼-mile race and four horses can be listed as “also eligible” and would be ranked in order accordingly; they could draw into the field should any horse(s) be scratched before scratch time on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at 9 a.m. ET.

The post positions draws will be streamed on KentuckyDerby.com.

The Kentucky Oaks will take place on Sept. 4 followed by the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5.

RELATED VIDEO

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.