Churchill Downs to sell 'limited' Infield-only tickets for Kentucky Oaks, Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is just weeks away from the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby and officials have announced the Infield will be open.

Those looking to score tickets will have to wait until Apr. 7, when a limited number of Infield-only tickets expected to be available.

According to a news release, sales of the tickets will be limited to approximately 25 to 30% of Infield capacity. These tickets will not have access to the frontside of the venue.

They are $75 if purchased prior to Apr. 18; $80 if purchased between Apr. 19 through Apr. 30; and $85 if they are purchased on Derby Day.

Oaks Day Infield-only general admission tickets will not have access to the Frontside either. Those prices are $55 if purchased prior to Apr. 18; $60 if purchased between Apr. 19 through Apr. 29; and $65 if purchased the day of.

“The Kentucky Derby experience is synonymous with fun and excitement and we’re thrilled to welcome fans back to our Infield,” Churchill Downs Racetrack President Mike Anderson said. “We remain committed to relying on the most recent scientific evidence we have surrounding COVID-19, and with Kentucky Derby Week three weeks away, we are encouraged by the favorable trajectory. In addition to a low positivity rate, Kentucky’s vaccination efforts have reached approximately 40 percent of adult Kentuckians with every indication that those numbers will continue to rapidly increase over the coming weeks leading into this year’s Derby.”

Those who purchase the tickets must enter through the Infield admission gate at Central Avenue and Fourth Street.

General admission ticket holders will also have access to food and beverage options for purchase at the Infield concession stands. There will also be designated restrooms and wagering windows.

The Kentucky Oaks takes place on Apr. 30, followed by the Kentucky Derby on May 1.

