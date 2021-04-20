Kentucky Derby 147 contenders glad to be back at Churchill Downs; Midnight Bourbon's tense 40 seconds on the backside

Todd Pletcher who has started more horses in the Kentucky Derby than anyone has four contenders this year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you were looking for a Derby horse with spunk. Midnight Bourbon may be the one for you.

On Monday, the 3-year old Colt trained by Steve Asmussen got loose on the backside of Churchill Downs while being waked out for his bath.

After his 40-second stroll, they were able to get him under control. Despite a bit of excitement. It's business as usual at the historic track as Derby and Oaks horses have returned for the first Saturday in May.

"True blessing to have everything when you expect it to be," said Asmussen.

It's a comforting feeling for those in this industry who live by a minute-to-minute schedule.

Yes, absolutely, absolutely. Horsemen aren't really good with change," Asmussen said.

"I think for everyone who started to feel better about everything. Things are starting to get back to normalcy. It's been a year that's presented a lot of challenges with a lot of people," said Pletcher.

He had a horse in last September's Derby, but he never showed up at Churchill Downs and missed the race.

"The travel restrictions were so difficult and we were finishing up the Saratoga meet which sounds difficult to say," Pletcher said.

This year he's back and looking to capture the roses for a third time.

"It's always exciting to be back here, have some live horses going into some big races. That's what we are always hoping for."