LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The trail of history is one of beating the odds for the world's most famous horse race. The Kentucky Derby has never been canceled.

It has only been postponed twice in history. Once in 1945 due to World War II and now in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Through the years, you name the challenge for America, this race stood the test - two world wars, the Spanish Flu pandemic, the Great Depression and natural disasters. Each year, crowds were always ready and eager for the event.

That’s what makes it so strange to see the trackside neighborhoods so quiet this week, empty of cars and void of characters.

The unmatched record of never scrapping the Kentucky Derby is one of the most important accomplishments in sports history.

Now, the only question is if it will run with crowds this September.

By the way, if you didn’t know the name of the horse who took home the trophy during the last pandemic, it was Exterminator.

RELATED: UofL Marching Band, Derby Museum keep Derby spirit shining virtually

RELATED: The first Saturday in May without a Derby

RELATED: Historian finds hope after Kentucky Derby breaks May tradition for second time in history

►Contact reporter Doug Proffitt at dproffitt@whas11.com. Follow him on Twitter (@WHAS11Doug) and Facebook.