Navy veteran wins title of 'Thundernator' for 2023 Thunder Over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's official, Jerry Puckett is this year's Thundernator. He'll get to help countdown the city's biggest fireworks show during Thunder Over Louisville and activate the fireworks' launch sequence in the Command Center.

He won the opportunity through a special second chance promotion sponsored by the Kentucky Lottery.

Along with being Thundernator, Puckett won a prize package that includes numerous one-of-a-kind Derby Festival-themed experiences and $500 in spending money from the Kentucky Lottery.

Puckett, a Navy veteran, is a long-time Kentucky Lottery player but never thought he could win a prize package like the Derby City Fanatic, according to a press release.

He said he's only ever been to two Thunders in person, including the first one, where his love for the Derby Festival began.

But he said he's watched every single Thunder on television.

Puckett said he remembers how spectacular the fireworks show was when he first went. It's one of the things he's most excited about this year.

"It was just amazing," he said. "It was one of the best fireworks shows I've ever seen."

Now, as this year's Thundernator, Puckett is thrilled to be part of the festivities. He said when he found out, he screamed so loud he scared his cats. Even his neighbor came over to make sure everything was okay.

"I told him what happened. He said, 'You're kidding,'" Puckett said. "My friends are all happy for me. And I'm glad I won it and I'm able to share it with my friends."

Kentucky Derby Festival officials said there were over 10,000 entries in the promotion, which started in February.

Players logged into their Fun Club accounts and submitted eligible KENO or CASH POP tickets worth $5 or more for a chance to be named the 2023 Derby City Fanatic.

