Here's what streets will be closed for the 2023 Pegasus Parade

The parade starts at 3 p.m. on Sunday and will march west on Broadway for 17 blocks and lasts approximately two hours.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get ready Kentuckiana, the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade returns to downtown Louisville this Sunday, April 30.

The annual family-friendly event showcases some of the nation's finest marching bands and equestrian units, along with inflatable characters and colorful floats ahead of the Kentucky Derby!

The parade starts at 3 p.m. and will march west on Broadway for 17 blocks and lasts approximately two hours.

According to KDF officials, this year's theme is "Celebrating Derby Traditions" to showcase all that makes Derby time a memorable experience.

The Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade originated in 1956 on a budget of only $640, officials said. That makes it one of KDF's oldest events.

Tickets

Those who want to see the parade can stand anywhere along the parade's route for free, but you can also reserve a spot to get "the best seat on the route" by purchasing bleacher seating tickets.

General Bleacher Seating - $10

Includes bleacher seating along Broadway from Hancock to 6th Street.

VIP Reserved - $35

Includes premium viewing in the TV zone along Broadway between Floyd and Preston;

Parking passes for every four tickets purchased;

And complimentary drinks and snacks.

Road Closures

On Wednesday, Louisville Metro Police announced what roads would be closed and where no parking zones would be ahead of the parade.

These roads will be closed from 12 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday:

Can't access the above PDF embed? Click here to read the full document.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.