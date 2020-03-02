LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival and Kentucky Lottery are teaming up for their 2020 "Festival Fanatic" search.

The winner of the promotion will receive a prize package that includes Festival experiences ranging from VIP treatment and a ride down Broadway in the Pegasus Parade to being the "Thundernator" - the person who starts the fireworks for Thunder Over Louisville. The prize package includes a total of nine Derby Festival experiences.

“Being the Festival Fanatic is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Matt Gibson, KDF President & CEO. “We enlist the help of the Kentucky Lottery each year, because they’re the best in the business at giving away valuable prizes. We can’t wait to meet this year’s winner!”

To enter the promotion, players must sign-in or register for a Fun Club account on the Kentucky Lottery's website or app. Once logged in, a player will be able to submit an eligible non-winning FAST PLAY ticket worth $5 or more for a chance to be named Festival Fanatic. (FAST PLAY tickets must be purchased between February 3, 2020 and March 14, 2020 to be eligible.) All entries must be received by March 15. The drawing for the “Festival Fanatic” will take place on March 17.

For a complete list of prizes and more promotion entry information, visit kylottery.com.

